Seahawks playing surprising musical chairs with CB Shaquill Griffin?

Though released by the Seattle Seahawks, general manager John Schneider expects Shaquill Griffin to be a part of the team this season.

Richie Whitt

49ers wide receiver Richie James (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26)
49ers wide receiver Richie James (13) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26)
With this roster essentially set since the start of training camp, there weren't many shockers when the Seattle Seahawks made their moves ahead of this week's NFL cutdown deadline.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is gone, and already signing with Seattle's Week 1 opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. CBS Sports named Valdes-Scantling as one of the surprising cuts in the league over the past few days.

MORE: Seahawks make surprising veteran cut to clear room for claimed CB

But the biggest move may have been a subtle one: Releasing cornerback Shaquill Griffin in favor of a former Los Angeles Rams player signed off waivers in Derion Kendrick.

After a productive season with the Minnesota Vikings last season, Seattle signe Grifffin to a one-year contract worth $4 million. But then he missed the early part of training camp aand the preseason opener dealing with an off-field, personal matter.

He never caught up.

In a twist, however, general manager John Scheider is all but promising Griffin will be back with the Seahawks. Potentially on the practice squad?

MORE: Big changes coming to Seahawks' 53-man roster after waiver claim, LB signing

Either way, Griffin not be a Week 1 starter is a bit of a surprise after Seattle's investment. Seattle faces the 49ers and Scantling-Valdez Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks at his phone during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks at his phone during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

