Seahawks playing surprising musical chairs with CB Shaquill Griffin?
With this roster essentially set since the start of training camp, there weren't many shockers when the Seattle Seahawks made their moves ahead of this week's NFL cutdown deadline.
Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is gone, and already signing with Seattle's Week 1 opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. CBS Sports named Valdes-Scantling as one of the surprising cuts in the league over the past few days.
MORE: Seahawks make surprising veteran cut to clear room for claimed CB
But the biggest move may have been a subtle one: Releasing cornerback Shaquill Griffin in favor of a former Los Angeles Rams player signed off waivers in Derion Kendrick.
After a productive season with the Minnesota Vikings last season, Seattle signe Grifffin to a one-year contract worth $4 million. But then he missed the early part of training camp aand the preseason opener dealing with an off-field, personal matter.
He never caught up.
In a twist, however, general manager John Scheider is all but promising Griffin will be back with the Seahawks. Potentially on the practice squad?
MORE: Big changes coming to Seahawks' 53-man roster after waiver claim, LB signing
Either way, Griffin not be a Week 1 starter is a bit of a surprise after Seattle's investment. Seattle faces the 49ers and Scantling-Valdez Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.
