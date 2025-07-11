Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Can former WR make it as an NFL pass rusher?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. Another UDFA edge rusher, former Utah outside linebacker Connor O'Toole will try to continue his position change from wide receiver as he heads to the NFL.
Path to the NFL
O'Toole might be the most unique case on the Seahawks' 90-man roster this season. Position changes from cornerback to wide receiver and vice versa are fairly common (and vice versa), but wide receiver to pass-rusher is far less frequent. That's what O'Toole did while at Utah.
A three-star wide receiver recruit by 247Sports out of La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, O'Toole committed to Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He didn't play at all in his true freshman season before appearing in 14 games as a receiver in 2021. O'Toole caught one pass for five yards while excelling on special teams with 10 tackles. The Utes' coaching staff noticed.
Entering the 2022 season, O'Toole moved to edge rusher. He appeared in 14 games and started five, immediately leading the Utah defensive line with 41 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, O'Toole was limited to just 16 combined games over his final two seasons due to injury, finishing his career with 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
The Seahawks signed O'Toole as a UDFA in the first wave of post-draft free agency on May 2.
Outlook
O'Toole is one of four UDFA pass rushers that Seattle brought in this offseason. That's already behind a group led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu — all of whom are roster locks barring a Nwosu trade, which seems unlikely at this point. That group of UDFAs will also have to beat out second-year EDGE Jamie Sheriff and fourth-year former fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith.
The fluid movement of a receiver is apparent in O'Toole's skill set, and he's surprisingly strong for playing a less-physical position the majority of his football career. Listed at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds on the Seahawks' roster, O'Toole has good size for the position. But he lacks the refined pass-rushing skills that are likely needed to stick with a team that has a deep rotation already. While it's great that O'Toole is getting a chance, he might have more success with another franchise.
O'Toole is a practice squad candidate at best with Seattle, but he might be too far behind in his development to warrant filling one of those spots.
