Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II on how DeMarcus Lawrence is 'wired different'
The Seattle Seahawks' pass rush was already pretty solid, as their 45 sacks last season were tied for eighth-most in the league.
This year, not only are their young pass rushers such as Derick Hall and Boye Mafe expected to take another step forward, but they made a big addition to the group in DeMarcus Lawrence. The 33-year-old earned four Pro Bowl selections over his 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and though he has dealt with injuries at times, he's been incredibly effective when on the field.
Potentially even more important than Lawrence's impact on the field, however, is his impact in the locker room. He's a seasoned vet who's played been a part of some elite defenses, and that experience is invaluable in what's largely a young group of pass rushers. In fact, he's already making a strong impression on at least one of his new teammates.
Byron Murphy taking lessons from DeMarcus Lawrence
During a recent appearance on Seattle Sports' "Brock & Salk," second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II detailed how much of a difference Lawrence has already made in the locker room.
"Oh man D-Law, D-Law is a special guy, man," Murphy said. "He's crazy, he's wired different. He's wired completely different, man. I feel like a guy like that in our room, that's what we need. He's a leader, he keeps us going, you know, he's always positive. He's always leading us in the right direction. He's being that vet, that savvy vet he is, 12 years in the game. So just having him in the room, it's an honor to be in the room with him and to play with him, but just to soak up all the knowledge. He's always giving us young guys just little nuggets, just little things for us to be successful."
Murphy, the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a bit of an underwhelming rookie season with just 36 tackles (two for loss) and half a sack. He did show flashes of potential, however, and wants to fully realize that potential this year.
"I feel like I can live up to those expectations, I feel like I'm that type of player," Murphy told reporters last month. "I've got what it takes to be defensive player of the year in this league, but I'm not focused on that right now, I'm just being where my feet are at, and right now I'm in camp, so I'm just focused on getting better right now, and then when the season comes, same thing."
Hopefully, Lawrence will continue to be a positive force for Murphy and others throughout the season itself.
