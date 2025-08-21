Seahawks land versatile All-American in ESPN's early 2026 NFL mock draft
The 2026 NFL Draft may be more than eight months away, and there's obviously an entire season to get through first, but for draft analysts, it's never too early to start looking ahead.
Next year's draft class is shaping up to be a very intriguing one, with plenty of top prospects and plenty of mysteries. Heck, even figuring out who's going to be available is a tall order with how volatile college football is today.
With the new college football season set to kick off this week, ESPN's Field Yates decided it would be a perfect time to unveil his first official 2026 mock draft. In said mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks land what might just be a match made in Heaven.
Could Seahawks find potential Bobby Wagner heir?
At No. 10 overall in his mock draft (order based on ESPN's Football Power Index), Yates has the Seahawks selecting All-American linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas.
"One thing we know about Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is that he likes versatile defensive players," Yates wrote. "Hill fits that mold. He brings an immense skill set as a standup inside linebacker, but he also has an eye-opening 13 sacks in two seasons at Texas, including eight in 2024. He shows sideline-to-sideline range that led to 113 tackles and four forced fumbles in 2024, too."
A junior from Wichita, Kan., Hill has just about every trait one could want in a linebacker. He has good size at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, good speed and athleticism as well as great instincts on the field. The fact that he's a strong pass rusher too is something that sets him apart from other off-ball linebackers.
For a defensive mastermind like Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, landing Hill could be a dream come true. Remember, Macdonald helped Roquan Smith take his game to an All-Pro level with the Baltimore Ravens, so having the chance to mold Hill in his image would be very appealing. Plus, it'd be neat to see how he uses Hill's pass-rushing ability.
For now, though, there's an entire season for Macdonald and the Seahawks to look forward to.
