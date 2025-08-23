Richard Sherman says he should have won NFL's 2013 Defensive Player of the Year
Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom defense dominated the NFL for years, but if one had to pick out their best season, it'd be hard not to say 2013.
That year, Sherman was simply on another level as he broke up 16 passes with a league-leading eight interceptions, including a pick-six. Not to be outdone, several of Sherman's teammates - including Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright - had some of the best seasons of their careers as well, helping the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in dominant fashion.
While it was an incredible season in the Emerald City, the best in franchise history, Sherman still feels like he missed out on a major personal accomplishment.
Richard Sherman laments not winning Defensive Player of the Year
Earlier this week, a fan tagged Sherman on social media stating it was "a freaking crime" that he didn't win Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. In response, Sherman posted a brief reply questioning how he didn't win it.
"One of the tragedies of my career," Sherman wrote. "Don’t know what more I could have done."
This was definitely one of the closer Defensive Player of the Year races in recent memory, with no player running away with the award. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly won the award after posting 156 total tackles and four interceptions, but he only received 19 of 50 votes. Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Robert Mathis (11.5 votes), Thomas (7.5 votes) and St. Louis Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn (six votes) also finished ahead of Sherman with four votes.
Looking at his season as a whole, though, it's easy to see where Sherman is coming from. He was arguably the driving force behind one of the most dominant defenses of the past 15 years, routinely locking up opposing No. 1 receivers with ease. Without him, the Legion of Boom as we know it simply wouldn't exist.
Sherman and co. ultimately did win the Super Bowl, though, and to most players, that's more valuable than any individual award could ever be.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams calls out injured Packers for jawing at Seahawks
5 biggest takeaways from a chippy Seahawks-Packers joint practice
Seahawks defense with ‘all the ingredients’ ranked No. 1 in NFL
Seahawks insider suggests Zach Charbonnet may seize RB1 role