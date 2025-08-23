All Seahawks

Richard Sherman says he should have won NFL's 2013 Defensive Player of the Year

Legendary Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had probably his best NFL season in 2013, but it wasn't enough to bring home a major individual award.

Jon Alfano

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) stretches during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom defense dominated the NFL for years, but if one had to pick out their best season, it'd be hard not to say 2013.

That year, Sherman was simply on another level as he broke up 16 passes with a league-leading eight interceptions, including a pick-six. Not to be outdone, several of Sherman's teammates - including Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright - had some of the best seasons of their careers as well, helping the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in dominant fashion.

While it was an incredible season in the Emerald City, the best in franchise history, Sherman still feels like he missed out on a major personal accomplishment.

Richard Sherman laments not winning Defensive Player of the Year

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman
Jan 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is shoved by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) while trying to shake hands after an interception by Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (not pictured) during the second half of the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, a fan tagged Sherman on social media stating it was "a freaking crime" that he didn't win Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. In response, Sherman posted a brief reply questioning how he didn't win it.

"One of the tragedies of my career," Sherman wrote. "Don’t know what more I could have done."

This was definitely one of the closer Defensive Player of the Year races in recent memory, with no player running away with the award. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly won the award after posting 156 total tackles and four interceptions, but he only received 19 of 50 votes. Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Robert Mathis (11.5 votes), Thomas (7.5 votes) and St. Louis Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn (six votes) also finished ahead of Sherman with four votes.

Looking at his season as a whole, though, it's easy to see where Sherman is coming from. He was arguably the driving force behind one of the most dominant defenses of the past 15 years, routinely locking up opposing No. 1 receivers with ease. Without him, the Legion of Boom as we know it simply wouldn't exist.

Sherman and co. ultimately did win the Super Bowl, though, and to most players, that's more valuable than any individual award could ever be.

Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

