Seahawks' Riq Woolen linked to AFC team in free agency
The Seattle Seahawks are seeing a few familiar faces flock over to Sin City to join the Las Vegas Raiders.
Head coach Pete Carroll began to movement and the team traded for quarterback Geno Smith earlier in the offseason. Now, the Raiders could be looking for another former Seahawk in cornerback Riq Woolen, who is a free agent this offseason.
"We already know how Pete Carroll feels about Riq Woolen. He was still in the Pacific Northwest when he was drafted in 2022. Since then, he has proved himself as a capable starter who can thrive within the coach's defensive philosophy. The 6'4", 210-pound corner would give them a major upgrade in the cornerback room," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine wrote.
"As it stands, the Raiders are looking to get a huge bounce-back season from Eric Stokes, a breakout season from Jakorian Bennett or immediate contributions from third-round pick Darien Porter.
"All three are gambles for one reason or another. Signing Woolen would give them more answers heading into 2026."
Woolen could re-join Carroll with Raiders
Carroll is looking to build a similar culture with the Raiders that he had for 14 years with the Seahawks and he will need some of his past players to help lay down the foundation.
Woolen would be able to do that as the lead cornerback for the Raiders, who could use a shutdown player for their secondary.
A lot of time will pass between now and the start of free agency next season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Woolen wearing silver and black in the 2026 campaign.
