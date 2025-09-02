Seahawks QB Sam Darnold named among NFL's most intriguing players in 2025
From the moment Sam Darnold put pen to paper on a three-year, $100.5 million deal back in March, the question on everyone's mind has been what version of him the Seattle Seahawks are getting.
Darnold, 28, is coming off a career season with the Minnesota Vikings, in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to earn his first Pro Bowl selection. Heck, he was even a dark-horse MVP candidate for much of the season.
Before that, however, Darnold was widely seen as a major bust. The New York Jets selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he flamed out there after just three seasons and was traded to the Carolina Panthers. After an unspectacular two-year run there, he spent the 2023 season as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers before finally turning his career around in Minnesota.
Whether or not Darnold can maintain his momentum in Seattle, with a weaker supporting cast than he had in Minnesota, has been a topic of conversation throughout the offseason. Now with just days to go until the regular season, The Athletic's Mike Jones believes him to be one of the most intriguing players to watch this year.
Will Sam Darnold thrive with Seahawks?
"Darnold orchestrated a career revival last season in Minnesota, where he played at an MVP level and helped the Vikings post their most successful season since 1998," Jones wrote. "The No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft fizzled in the postseason but still parlayed his overall success into a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle.
"Can he continue his ascension and ignite a stagnant Seahawks offense that also parted with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and signed the reliable Cooper Kupp? Or will Darnold revert to the turnover-prone form that he exhibited with the Jets and Panthers?"
The Seahawks' offense largely hinges on how well Darnold can connect with his targets, particularly rising star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Fortunately, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme emphasizes making life as easy as possible for the quarterback as possible, and Darnold already knows the system well from their time together in San Francisco.
Darnold looked good in his brief preseason action against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the regular season is obviously an entirely different beast.
