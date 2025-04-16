Tyreek Hill linked to Seahawks as potential trade destination

All Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could trade for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jeremy Brener

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs with the football before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs with the football before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have had a transformative offseason in their wide receiver room as they said goodbye to DK Metcalf after six seasons following a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To replace Metcalf, the Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp, who played for the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams for his first eight NFL seasons.

However, the team could look to add another weapon on the trade market with the NFL Draft rapidly approaching.

Fansided contributor Simon Shortt believes that the Seahawks could be a landing spot for Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a reception as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock attempts to make a tackle
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a reception as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"While the new-look wide receiver corps isn't as bad as we all thought it would be, it still needs more talent on it. Seattle made some major changes this offseason by replacing Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Maquez [sic] Valdes-Scantling," Shortt writes.

"Smith and Metcalf were looking for long-term contracts, and Seattle was willing to take a step down in talent for guys on shorter deals. Darnold and Kupp only got guaranteed money in 2025. A trade for Tyreek Hill could fall in line with that idea since Hill only has guarantees this year. But the talent would be higher than what they have now.

"Multiple of their Day 3 picks probably wouldn't get the trade done, so they might have to offer pick 92. But with five picks on Day 2 it's a move they can stomach."

The Seahawks are expected to use at least one pick on a wide receiver, but if they were to trade one or two of those selections for Hill, they could get better results quicker.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during first half at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

