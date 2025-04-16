Tyreek Hill linked to Seahawks as potential trade destination
The Seattle Seahawks have had a transformative offseason in their wide receiver room as they said goodbye to DK Metcalf after six seasons following a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
To replace Metcalf, the Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp, who played for the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams for his first eight NFL seasons.
However, the team could look to add another weapon on the trade market with the NFL Draft rapidly approaching.
Fansided contributor Simon Shortt believes that the Seahawks could be a landing spot for Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill.
"While the new-look wide receiver corps isn't as bad as we all thought it would be, it still needs more talent on it. Seattle made some major changes this offseason by replacing Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Maquez [sic] Valdes-Scantling," Shortt writes.
"Smith and Metcalf were looking for long-term contracts, and Seattle was willing to take a step down in talent for guys on shorter deals. Darnold and Kupp only got guaranteed money in 2025. A trade for Tyreek Hill could fall in line with that idea since Hill only has guarantees this year. But the talent would be higher than what they have now.
"Multiple of their Day 3 picks probably wouldn't get the trade done, so they might have to offer pick 92. But with five picks on Day 2 it's a move they can stomach."
The Seahawks are expected to use at least one pick on a wide receiver, but if they were to trade one or two of those selections for Hill, they could get better results quicker.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26.
