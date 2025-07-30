Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Is seventh-round pass-catcher on the roster bubble?
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. As the first UNLV player selected in the NFL Draft in nearly 15 years, wide receiver Ricky White III will try and crack into a revamped Seahawks pass-catcher room.
Path to the NFL
White was a three-star prospect by 247Sports out of Marietta High School in Georgia, committing to Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class. As a true freshman, White appeared in four games and totaled 10 catches for a whopping 223 yards and a touchdown. Most of that came in one game, logging eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown against Michigan on Oct. 31, 2020 — setting a Michigan freshman receiving yards record for a single game.
Surprisingly, White redshirted in 2021 and did not play at all. He transferred to UNLV ahead of the 2022 season. White was extremely productive in his final two seasons with the Rebels, posting a career-high 80 catches for 1,314 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.
He finished his three-year UNLV career with 188 receptions for 2,769 yards and 22 touchdowns in 33 games played, and he also returned four punts for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2024. White was a First Team All-Mountain West selection in his final college season.
Despite being projected to be a priority undrafted free agent by NFL.com, the Seahawks made White the first UNLV player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 when they selected the 6-foot-1, 184-pound receiver No. 238 overall this offseason.
Outlook
White isn't guaranteed to make the roster, even though he was a draft selection. His college production was solid, but it was also in a non-Power 5 conference. White's upside on special teams could be a major boost to his candidacy, especially now that Kenny McIntosh has been placed on injured reserve. McIntosh, who was gunning for the third running back spot, was likely also going to be a top returner candidate.
The Seahawks are unlikely to keep more than seven receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are roster locks, while Jake Bobo, Cody White and Dareke Young have all been around the team for multiple seasons.
Both of the team's receiver draft picks, White and fifth-rounder Tory Horton, will have to stand out in training camp to stick with the team. But they are also likely to be brought back on the practice squad if they don't make the initial 53-man roster (assuming they aren't claimed off waivers).
Horton appears to be the more polished talent and might have more immediate upside on offense. That gives him an edge over White, but it'll be interesting to see what roles the coaching staff favors to fill out the wide receiver depth.
