Seahawks-Vikings trade proposal would send no-longer-needed veteran WR packing
The start of the 2025 NFL season is exactly two weeks away. So there’s still time to speculate on a few players moves that could take place for teams looking to fortify their rosters.
This offseason, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider overhauled an attack that finished 14th in the NFL in total yards per game. Only four teams in the league averaged fewer yards per game on the ground. Hence, there’s a new offensive coordinator (Klint Kubiak), new starting quarterback (Sam Darnold) and plenty of new faces in the wide receiver room.
“The Seahawks completely transformed their offense this offseason,” explained Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, “parting ways with the core triumvirate of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While these decisions seemingly created a hole in the receiving corps, the team's youthful pass-catching corps has been stepping up in the preseason. With unheralded weapons like Dareke Young, Jake Bobo and rookie Tory Horton making waves in training camp, free-agent addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be expendable.”
The latter has bounced around the league in recent seasons. In fact, he played for both the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints in 2024. He signed with the Seahawks this offseason due to his familiarity with Kubiak’s system. In eight games with the Saints, he totaled just 17 catches but for 385 yards and four touchdowns.
Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be on the move again
“While the Seahawks added MVS when it appeared they would lack playmakers around star wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba,” added Kay, “the emergence of these youthful pass-catchers—along with the high-profile addition of Cooper Kupp—leaves the aging receiver on the roster's fringes.”
“Rather than release the 30-year-old, the Seahawks should take what they can get from a team with a clear void in the receiving corps. The Vikings are a perfect trade partner due to the injury and suspension issues that recently ravaged the position.” Kay suggested that the Minnesota Vikings could send a 2026 seventh-round pick to Seattle for the seven-year pro.
