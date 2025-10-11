Why Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is one of ESPN's fantasy sleepers for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sm Darnold may have a reputation as a game manager, but he's more than capable of putting up big numbers when he needs to.
Last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was proof of that, as Darnold completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. That interception unfortunately led to the Buccaneers' game-winning field goal, but aside from that one blunder, the 28-year-old quarterback had a phenomenal day.
Now the question is, what will he do for a follow-up act when the Seahawks face the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday?
ESPN's Eric Moody believes another big game is in store, as he named Darnold as one of his Fantasy Football sleepers for Week 6. Moody limited his selections to players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues, and Darnold is rostered in just 20.6 percent of them.
"Darnold was exceptional last week against the Buccaneers, finishing with a season-high 27.6 fantasy points," Moody wrote. "The Jaguars' defense has been inconsistent all season and is coming off a short week after beating the Chiefs on Monday. And while Jacksonville leads the league with 10 interceptions, it has also allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game this season."
The Jaguars' defense is definitely a feast-or-famine unit, as it creates plenty of turnovers but also allows plenty of yardage. If Darnold can avoid the turnover bug, as he's done a pretty good job of this season, he could have another big day.
On a related note, ESPN's Matt Bowen predicted that Jaxon Smith-Njigba will surpass 100 yards on the day for the fourth time this season. The Jaguars have allowed 100 yards to two different receivers this season, against Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase in Week 2 and Houston Texans star Nico Collins in Week 3.
"Smith-Njigba has already posted over 100 receiving yards in three games this season," Bowen wrote. "Yes, the Jaguars have a very opportunistic defense with a staggering 14 takeaways, but they are allowing 250.4 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL).
"Smith-Njigba is one of the best I've watched on tape this season. It's the route running, the competitive play style after the catch and his overall fit in Klint Kubiak's offense that make him stand out. He will get open (again) this Sunday in Jacksonville."
