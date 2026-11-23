Good morning. I’m Andy Nesbitt, filling in for Dan Gartland, and I’m ready to destroy my diet this week. Let’s talk some football, shall we?

In today’s SI:AM:

🪎 Shanahan’s Best In S.F.?

💰 Mets pay up for Skubal

📔 A CFP Reduction Plan

The Chiefs and Bills Are Ready For Holiday Show

Sunday’s NFL Week 11 action taught us a lot, including that Brock Purdy and the 49ers are a scary team that is ready for big things down the stretch.

But it also set the table for what should be an absolutely delightful dessert on Thanksgiving, when Patrick Mahomes and the 8-2 Chiefs travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the 9-1 Bills. This will be the latest chapter in their expansive rivalry, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Both teams are absolutely dialed in right now and are back to being among the best squads in all of football.

Mahomes’s red-hot run continued Sunday in an easy 34-7 win against the Cardinals, a game in which he threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last three games, and Kansas City is rolling heading into Thursday night’s showdown in Buffalo.

Mahomes knows what it means to face off against Allen and the Bills, and he was already looking forward to the challenge moments after Sunday’s win.

"After that Seattle game, guys took it upon themselves to get better,” Mahomes said. “We've done that. I'm excited for the rest of the season, but it's all going to start this week on Thursday night.”

As for Allen and the Bills, the only blip on their record this year is a Week 4 loss at home to the Patriots. Since then, they’ve won six straight and are on pace to be the top seed in the AFC. They rolled over the Dolphins, 26–9, on Sunday and are now ready to welcome the Chiefs to their new home stadium.

Allen tried to downplay the importance of this showdown with Mahomes, but everyone knows he will be extra fired up for it all week.

"It's the most important one because it's the next one," he said. "All the seeding implications, it is what it is. We're just trying to go 1–0 each week. It just happens to be this week at home against Kansas City.

"We know what type of team they are. They've been one of the best teams in the league for the last 10 years. You've got to play your best. And tonight, I don't feel like I did. So, got a lot to clear up. Just got to move forward."

The Bills beat the Chiefs in their only meeting last year but have lost all four postseason matchups during the Allen-Mahomes era. Thursday night’s contest may only be a regular-season game, but it’s going to have all the emotions of playoff football. All we have to do after eating way too much food is lie back on the couch and enjoy the show.

The best of Sports Illustrated

The top five…

… things I saw over the weekend:

5. This funniest moment of the NBA season might have happened during a free throw in Sunday’s Pacers-Knicks game at MSG.

4. Speaking of hoops, Victor Wembanyama’s stat line from Saturday night was absolutely ridiculous.

3. A Nebraska fan was so fired up after Saturday’s win over Ohio State that he seemed to take … a row of bleachers from the stadium ?

2. The Bears, and their defensive coordinator, had a lot of fun in their locker room after Sunday’s win over the Saints.

1. This video of Tom Jackson surprising Chris Berman just three weeks ago was shared by ESPN on Sunday after Jackson’s death. RIP to a legend.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NFL

Bengals vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tonight will be the second battle between LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels won the first game in 2024 in a record-setting 38–33 Commanders win. Meanwhile, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow could become the first player in NFL history to record at least three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 115 or higher in six consecutive games.