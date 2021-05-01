Top Targets for Steelers in Day Three of 2021 NFL Draft

Through two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed committed to their promise to improve the rushing attack.

Alabama running back Najee Harris was the first off the board on Thursday night for the Steelers, as the team insisted Harris was the top player available to turn the tide in Pittsburgh.

Day two brought more in terms of fixing the rushing attack, as the Steelers drafted tight end Pat Freiermurth and interior offensive linemen Kendrick Green in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Now, the Steelers head into the third and final day of the draft with a handful of needs to satisfy, with positions such as cornerback, offensive tackle and linebacker favored to come off the board for Pittsburgh in rounds 4-7.

With over 100 picks now gone in the 2021 NFL Draft, who are some of the top targets for Pittsburgh to snag before they leave the draft?

Courtesy of our friends at NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, we were able to identify top targets at possible positions the Steelers may target with individual scouting reports. Each player is accompanied by a small snippet from their respective breakdown, which you can find hyperlinked under the player's name.

With the Steelers using all three of their day one and two picks on the offensive side of the ball, the team will likely overload the defensive depth chart on the final day of the draft.

Potential targets for the Steelers on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Defense

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Scouting report: "He is a dominant sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can also rush the passer. Cox has outstanding coverage ability, in both man and zone. He was one of the best players in the FCS during his tenure at NDSU, and quickly became not only one of the more talented defenders in the SEC, but in all of college football in 2020."

Chris Rumph, EDGE, Duke

Scouting report: "Some will wonder how successful he can be in an off-ball role at the next level. For teams to get the most out of his talents, a role as a sub-package rusher will be ideal. There is clear value here with the juice that he brings on obvious passing downs, but his ability to find a role on base downs will determine if he can stick."

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Scouting report: "The projection for Wade has become extremely troublesome. Teams are sure to still value Wade on the outside, hoping that more playing time will be able to work out the inconsistencies in 2020. In the worst case, Wade’s film inside should provide immediate help both at nickel and safety early on in his career."

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Scouting report: "The problem is Moses looked like a shell of his former self in 2020. Many will attribute it to his return from injury, but Moses seemed to have a slow trigger and even worse eye discipline. If he can get back to 2018 form, someone may be in for a huge bargain. The once slam-dunk first-round prospect is more than likely going to come off the board on Day 2 with question marks galore."

Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

Scouting report: "With his combination of technique, pass-rush plan and smoothness around the track, Roche will provide valuable reps on third downs in the ever-evolving passing league."

Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

Scouting report: "A low key, mellow person off the field, Toney is a fast and physical player on the field with top-notch athleticism and quickness. Expect to hear his name called at some point on day three."

Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Scouting report: "Despite his competitiveness, his small frame limits his ability to win in contested situations against bigger receivers. McPhearson’s instincts and willingness to work downhill in the run game makes him a very intriguing prospect in the mid-rounds."

Offense

D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Scouting report: "His quick feet and light stature are a major advantage at left tackle where he’s able to match up well with speed rushers. A bit of a slow-burn prospect, the more Smith is watched, the more the talent level he brings is appreciated. His performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl provided a huge impression to NFL evaluators, showcasing the type of talent that could make him the developmental Day 2 blind-side protector to have."

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Scouting report: "There are just very few weaknesses in St. Brown’s game. He will be great if teams put him in the slot or the “Z” position, off the line of scrimmage. St. Brown is a willing blocker and has the traits to just be good. Evaluators may overthink him because he is wh he is but he has the chance to be a day one starter at the next level."

Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

Scouting report: "He played some tackle as a sophomore, but make no mistake about it, Smith is a potentially dominant fixture on the interior. He uses every inch of his frame covering ground, showing off weall moving both laterally and to the second level. For a man 331 pounds, Smith is every bit the mauler in the run game that you would envision."

Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Scouting report: "Overall Smith is an easy projection as an impact slot receiver relatively early in his career. With his combination of YAC ability, smoothness and plus speed, he’s the type of wide receiver that can impact an offense every time he has the football in his hands."

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Scouting report: "Hudson projects as a developmental wide zone tackle who can be a backup at all five positions early on, thanks to his athleticism. With more experience at the position, he could develop into a quality starter as his only limitations are a lack of power and length."

