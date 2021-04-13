Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Shaun Wade - Inside Cornerback Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Shaun Wade
SHAUN WADE | Ohio State | DC | #24 | rJr | 6002 | 194 | Jacksonville, FL | Trinity Christian Academy | 09.15.98

Overview: 

An experienced corner who garnered a reputation inside the Ohio State football program as a shutdown defender, Wade possesses prototypical size and speed, along with playmaker instincts. Long, fast and physical, Wade owns a high football IQ. Has played a variety of roles, lining up primarily at inside corner, stepping up and contributing against the run, while even being utilized as a blitzer during his sophomore season. Wade moved exclusively outside in 2020 and disaster ensued. In a shortened season, Wade looked extremely uncomfortable on the outside, especially playing the football in the air. He missed the Michigan game in 2019 due to an abdominal injury. Despite former teammate Chase Young commenting that Wade is a better cornerback than Jeffrey Okudah or Damon Arnette, Wade did not show that type of upside in his lone season outside. The projection for Wade has become extremely troublesome. Teams are sure to still value Wade on the outside, hoping that more playing time will be able to work out the inconsistencies in 2020. In the worst case, Wade’s film inside should provide immediate help both at nickel and safety early on in his career.

Background: 

Son of Gwen and Randy Wade, who served 20 years in the Navy. In the summer of 2019, Wade was one of five players who had an externship at the WWE Headquarters in Orlando, Fla. to learn about the ins and outs of the professional wrestling business. Major: sports industry. Was a five-star prospect (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports), who was honored with two national awards as a senior while starring for a Trinity Christian Academy team that won four consecutive state championships. Finished the 2016 season with 63 tackles, seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and nine pass breakups for coach Verlon Dorminey. Well-liked by teammates.

