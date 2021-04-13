Shaun Wade - Inside Cornerback Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

SHAUN WADE | Ohio State | DC | #24 | rJr | 6002 | 194 | Jacksonville, FL | Trinity Christian Academy | 09.15.98

Overview:

An experienced corner who garnered a reputation inside the Ohio State football program as a shutdown defender, Wade possesses prototypical size and speed, along with playmaker instincts. Long, fast and physical, Wade owns a high football IQ. Has played a variety of roles, lining up primarily at inside corner, stepping up and contributing against the run, while even being utilized as a blitzer during his sophomore season. Wade moved exclusively outside in 2020 and disaster ensued. In a shortened season, Wade looked extremely uncomfortable on the outside, especially playing the football in the air. He missed the Michigan game in 2019 due to an abdominal injury. Despite former teammate Chase Young commenting that Wade is a better cornerback than Jeffrey Okudah or Damon Arnette, Wade did not show that type of upside in his lone season outside. The projection for Wade has become extremely troublesome. Teams are sure to still value Wade on the outside, hoping that more playing time will be able to work out the inconsistencies in 2020. In the worst case, Wade’s film inside should provide immediate help both at nickel and safety early on in his career.

Background:

Son of Gwen and Randy Wade, who served 20 years in the Navy. In the summer of 2019, Wade was one of five players who had an externship at the WWE Headquarters in Orlando, Fla. to learn about the ins and outs of the professional wrestling business. Major: sports industry. Was a five-star prospect (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports), who was honored with two national awards as a senior while starring for a Trinity Christian Academy team that won four consecutive state championships. Finished the 2016 season with 63 tackles, seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and nine pass breakups for coach Verlon Dorminey. Well-liked by teammates.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.