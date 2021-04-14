D'Ante Smith - Offensive Tackle East Carolina Pirates 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

D’ANTE SMITH | East Carolina | OG | #67 | rSr | 6050 | 295 | 5.19e | Grovetown, GA | Grovetown HS | 6.09.98

Smith entered the 2020 season on a streak of 25 straight starts at left tackle, but that came to a halt as he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against UCF. It was a big loss for him as well as the Pirates, who lost a leader and team captain with lots of starting experience. His quick feet and light stature are a major advantage at left tackle where he’s able to match up well with speed rushers. A bit of a slow-burn prospect, the more Smith is watched, the more the talent level he brings is appreciated. His performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl provided a huge impression to NFL evaluators, showcasing the type of talent that could make him the developmental Day 2 blind-side protector to have. Putting on some weight is something that will likely be a main point of emphasis for Smith as he currently lacks the power profile necessary to last against more powerful edge rushers at the next level. Adding weight while maintaining his athleticism will be key for him moving forward. If he is able to continue to fill out, while preserving his intriguing athletic traits, Smith has starting upside down the line.

Raised outside of Augusta, Georgia. Three-star recruit, per 247Sports. Earned degree in Finance. Suffered a season-ending injury and redshirt. Was a high-school wrestler. Religious. Dealt with an unspecified injury (2016 and 2020). Team Captain (2018 and 2019).

