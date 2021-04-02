Shi Smith: South Carolina Gamecocks Wide Receiver 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

SHI SMITH | South Carolina | WO | #13 | rSr | 5096 | 190 | 4.48e | Union, SC | Union County

Overview:

Continuing the trend of talented wide receivers coming out of the University of South Carolina, Shi Smith follows on the line of Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards as versatile playmakers on the outside. With a smooth athletic profile, including short area explosiveness and straight line speed, Smith is a tough cover for opposing defensive backs. He is a crafty route runner who has a clear understanding of blind spots in coverage and how to attack leverage. After a bit of a down 2019 season, Smith responded in a big way during 2020. Smith is a YAC monster who presents a headache in post catch situations, using his natural athleticism to navigate the open field. Boasting a smaller frame, Smith may be limited to slot duties on the next level. With a small catch radius and limited ability to work against press coverage, this hurts his alignment versatility. Consistency has been sporadic for Smith, disappearing far too often on film. Overall Smith is an easy projection as an impact slot receiver relatively early in his career. With his combination of YAC ability, smoothness and plus speed, he’s the type of wide receiver that can impact an offense every time he has the football in his hands.

Background:

Has started 29 of 37 games played during his South Carolina career, recording 1,842 yards and 11 touchdowns on 143 receptions. Played for head coach Bradley Adams at Union County High School in Union, South Carolina. Selected South Carolina over offers from Alabama, Appalachian State, Clemson and Kentucky, among others.

