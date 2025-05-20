Aaron Rodgers Failure Would Fall on One Steelers Coach
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have languished in the saga of Aaron Rodgers and his decision, or more accurately lack of decision in regards to signing with the Steelers for the coming season.
As the offseason continues to carry on, it seems to get less and less likely that Rodgers will sign despite people believing that he is certainly joining the team by the time the season comes around.
If Rodgers does not sign, the Steelers will go into next season with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard as their quarterback room for the coming season, easily considered one of the weaker rooms across the league.
Now, one reporter who covers the Steelers is already placing blame on the situation for its lack of resolution to this point. Pat McAfee Show's Mark Kaboly believes that the blame should fall squarely on head coach Mike Tomlin, as it was purportedly his idea. Tomlin has long been a bastion of consistency with the team, whether or not that consistency is viewed as optimal changes quite often.
On an appearance on the PM Team Show on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly spoke on what he thinks needs to get done and whose shoulders it falls on.
"Art steps in when he feels he needs to step in, not personnel things," said Kaboly. "The idea
was Mike Tomlin's, and the idea of waiting is Mike Tomlin's. That would lead you to believe if it fails, it's Mike Tomlin. Where do you find a quarterback? Where they find themselves now they're going to have to get lucky. If it's Will Howard, I don't think so. But they have to get lucky on something like that."
Whether or not it actually is Tomlin's fault that the issue has dragged on, all sides save for Rodgers himself would likely appreciate a conclusion sooner rather than later.
