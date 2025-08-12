Dolphins Sign Former Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a serious problem when it came to depth at the running back position last season.
It seemed like the Steelers were constantly scrambling to find a new running back to back up one of their top options, as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were both unable to stay healthy consistently over the course of the season.
One of the players that the Steelers had that bounced between their practice squad and their active roster over the course of the season at running back was Aaron Shampklin.
Shampklin signed with the Miami Dolphins Monday, following workouts with the team.
Shampklin intially signed with the Steelers on January 17, 2024. He would stay with the team until August 27 of the same year, when he was waived during the final roster cuts of preseason and was a free agent until signed to the team's practice squad on September 4.
Shampklin was elevated ahead of the 2024 Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but was reverted back to the practice squad following the game. In the game, Shampklin had one rushing attempt for 5 yards.
After being sent to the practice squad, the Steelers called him back up for the next two games. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, he rushed 4 times for fourteen yards. In the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he rushed once for -2 yards.
Shampklin would then be waived by the Steelers in the final week of October, and promptly signed back to their practice squad. He would remain with the practice squad until May 12, when he was released by the team.
Shampklin joined the Dolphins following a workout of multiple running backs that also included veteran starting running back Jamaal Williams.
The Dolphins were in desperate need of help at the running back position due to an injury to their top depth piece in Alexander Mattison.
Mattison suffered a neck injury that will keep him out for the entire season while appearing in the Dolphins first preseason game, a 24-all tie against the Chicago Bears.
