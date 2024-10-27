Former Steelers FB Explains Surprising Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- Monte Pottebaum joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 offseason after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Iowa fullback joined the team for the training camp in Latrobe, PA that season but made it three days before leaving camp.
He was the first player to leave camp, but did it on his own terms. Instead of being cut, Pottebaum stepped away from the game of football just a couple months after finishing his collegiate career at Iowa. Pottebaum played his first year at Iowa at linebacker before making the transition to fullback for the 3 years that followed.
According to Pottebaum, what it eventually came down to was that the benefits he got from playing professionally did not outweigh physical pain he would suffer.
On an appearance on the SHRP podcast, Pottebaum spoke about his decision.
"In order for me to do it, there was some pain that goes with that, and that pain increasingly got worse and worse as I progressed through college," he said. "Got to a point where anytime I would hit somebody wrong, it would send just shooting pain down my neck into my fingertips all throughout my arm. You guys all know what a stinger is, but basically, it's like, I wish it had the visual effect of breaking your arm or something like that. From an outsider looking in, it looks like you're just being a wuss. But realistically, on the inside, it's like some of the worst pain imaginable."
More players have begun to prioritize their health before football, including Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch, who called it a career after 6 seasons by medically retiring at the end of the last season.
Pottebaum is still involved in the world of football, where he is now an assistant coach for his alma mater of West Lyon High School in Inwood, Iowa.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!