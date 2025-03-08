Former Steelers Fan Favorite Returns to Football

The Houston Roughnecks have signed OL Zach Banner, per @FOXSports. Banner was formerly a 4th round pick with the #Colts in 2017.



In corresponding moves, the @XFLRoughnecks have removed WR Cyril Grayson Jr. and OL Saige Young from the roster.



Grayson is a tough loss at WR. #UFL pic.twitter.com/sp7ajt3lxK