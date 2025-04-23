NFC Team Interested in Steelers' George Pickens Trade
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is seemingly generating a ton of interest around the league despite the team publicly insisting he's not available.
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz dropped a report stating that the Steelers have both taken and made calls with a Pickens trade in mind ahead of the NFL Draft. In terms of a potential fit, an anonymous AFC general manager told Schultz that the Green Bay Packers are interested in acquiring the 23-year-old star.
“It’s just not in [the Steelers'] DNA to spend that much on two wideouts,” they told Schultz. “Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay’s been serious, and they’re not the only ones.”
After Pittsburgh handed DK Metcalf a new four-year deal worth $132 million upon acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks last month, some doubt started creeping in regarding Pickens' long-term future with the organization.
He's done nothing but produce since the Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft, putting up 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games, but there appears to be a rather robust market out there if they do look to send him elsewhere.
The Dallas Cowboys have been rumored as a potential landing spot, and now the Packers may also enter the fray.
Green Bay has Jordan Love in place as its franchise quarterback, though it doesn't have a bona fide No. 1 receiver on the roster.
While the likes of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have all had their moments, the Packers have lacked a star at the position since trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022.
The Packers may very well select a receiver early in this year's draft, but perhaps they could land Pickens and extend him if he truly is available while sending the Steelers a package centered around a Day 2 pick.
