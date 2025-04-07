Steelers Among Favorites for Colorado Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the favorites to land a top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As noted by The 33rd Team on X, the Steelers are +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook to pick Colorado'sShedeur Sanders, giving them the third-highest odds behind the New Orleans Saints at +270 and the New York Giants at +370.
Playing under his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior in 2024.
He was subsequently named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, becoming Colorado's first player to win the award since Chris Brown in 2002, while also taking home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.
On his self-titled podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently stated that Sanders is the only signal caller Pittsburgh would consider selecting on Day 1.
Though the Cleveland Browns and Giants, who hold the No. 2 and 3 overall picks, respectively, both need quarterbacks, it's not a given that either team will cave and ultimately take him.
The Saints restructured Derek Carr's contract this offseason, all but guaranteeing that he'll slot in as their starter for a third-consecutive year in 2025, but they don't have a long-term solution at the position and thus could select Sanders if he falls to them at No. 9 overall.
Should he slide past New Orleans, than perhaps Pittsburgh would consider picking the 23-year-old.
The organization did not meet with him at the NFL Combine and don't currently have a top-30 visit set up while also not sending a full contingent to his Pro Day last week, but the value may be too good to pass up if he's available when it's on the clock at No. 21.
