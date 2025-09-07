Steelers Change Cam Heyward’s Contract Before Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure they came through for one of their best defensive players ahead of their 2025 season opener.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Steelers and defensive tackle Cam Heyward reached agreement on a revised deal that gives him $3 million in incentives in 2025, giving him the chance to earn up to $18 million in 2025.
It also means that the contract saga between the Steelers and Heyward is over, for now, as Heyward will start Week 1 vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7.
Heyward didn't participate in the preseason for the Steelers and also held out at times during camp and even this week leading into the matchup with the Jets, as he wanted a reworked contract.
He signed a three-year, $45 million contract on Sept, 3, 2024, keeping him with the team through the 2026 season.
Heyward had a sensational 2025 campaign with the Steelers, as he started all 17 regular season games, making 71 tackles (35 solo), 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 11 passes defended.
His played earned him his seventh Pro Bowl nod and his fourth First Team All-Pro honor, last doing so in 2021.
Heyward is the longest tenured member of the Steelers, who took him with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
He has served as a starter on the Steelers defensive line since the 2013 season and has had great success with the team, keeping them a winning franchise and also individually.
Heyward started 176 of his 211 contests played with the Steelers in his first 14 seasons with the team, with 718 tackles (439 solo), 133 tackles for loss, 88.5 sacks, 58 passes defended, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries
The 36-year old made six straight Pro Bowls from 2017-22 and also earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2017, 2019 and 2021, plus Second Team All-Pro honors in 2020.
Heyward will start defensive tackle for the Steelers vs. the Jets, where the team will try and begin their season off with a 1-0 record.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!