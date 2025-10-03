Steelers Could Get Three Starters Back From Injury
PITTSBURGH — The bye week has come at a convenient time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After storming out to a 3-1 record, they are off in Week 5 and won’t play again until their first AFC North matchup of the year against the Cleveland Browns.
When the Steelers take the field again, the belief is that they will have three injured starters back in the lineup. According to team insider and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo, the team should welcome the returns of Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr. and Jaylen Warren. Fittipaldo recently spoke on the Pomp and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan, and he outlined the expectation for these injured starters.
“I think (Porter Jr.) he was close to coming back for the Vikings game, they held him out,” he explained. "I do think he's going to be ready to go for Cleveland... I think Alex Highsmith is gonna be back, I think Jaylen Warren will be back."
Finally, Some Good News
This is an extremely encouraging update from Fittipaldo. The Steelers have been decimated by injuries in 2025, going back to the preseason and continuing on through the initial portion of the regular season, most recently losing superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Calvin Austin III
But those losses can be mitigated if they can have the trio of HIghsmith, Porter Jr. and Warren back on the field. Porter Jr. is especially important for the team’s next few weeks.
With Ramsey on the shelf, their current top cornerback is the veteran Darius Slay. He’s been a respectable number two, but relying on him as the lockdown defensive back over the next few weeks is an extremely difficult ask.
Having Porter Jr. gives the Steelers two starter-level cornerbacks to run with until Ramsey returns, and that is the best way forward. His length and physicality can help to make up that toughness and grittiness on the outside, and it will be a great opportunity for the third-year corner to show he’s ready to be the top dog on the depth chart.
Offensive Boost
Warren was a late scratch against the Vikings in Week 4 after popping up late in the week on the team’s Injury Report. Without him, backup Kenneth Gainwell accumulated 99 rushing yards behind an improved offensive line performance. Warren has shown some highlight-reel moves in the first three weeks, but didn’t receive any support from the offensive line. Now that they are figuring things out, Warren’s return could further elevate the running game.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!