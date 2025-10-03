Steelers CB Calls Out Pro Football Focus
It's safe to say Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay doesn't agree with Pro Football Focus' evaluation of his performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Slay Ranks Last in Key Category vs. Minnesota
The Steelers came away with a 24-21 win over the Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, but they did so in spite of a weak showing from Slay in PFF's eyes.
The site credited him with giving up five receptions for 123 yards in coverage, by far the highest total he's allowed so far this season and the most overall since allowing 126 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those 123 yards were the most given up by a single player in Ween 4 according to PFF. Ironically, Xavien Howard of the Indianapolis Colts came in second in that category with 112 yards and then proceeded to retire.
Slay's Reaction
Slay took to X and called out PFF in a lighthearted manner, writing, "Now PFF I kno u lying," and including a laughing emoji after catching wind of the fact that he topped the leaderboard for yards allowed in Week 4.
It would appear that a chunk of those yards came on Jordan Addison's 81-yard catch in the fourth quarter, which came on busted coverage without corners Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols on the field while dealing with their respective injuries.
It's tough to truly deduce who deserves blame for the entire sequence, especially from the outside looking in. It nearly cost Pittsburgh the game, though, and PFF ultimately seems to have held Slay responsible.
Slay's 2025 Season
Slay signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the Steelers as a free agent in March. The six-time Pro Bowler has played 95 percent of the team's snaps, per Pro Football Reference, despite battling through multiple minor injuries this season.
He's part of one of the better cornerback trios in the league, at least on paper, with Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr., though the latter has not played since Week 1 with a hamstring injury while the former sustained his own hamstring injury against Minnesota and could miss multiple games moving forward.
Slay had already taken on a major role as is this year, but he's become all the more important amidst a rash of injuries at the cornerback position.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!