Steelers On Davante Adams Trade List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are "absolutely in" on trying to trade for Davanta Adams. As the Las Vegas Raiders look for a suitor for their All-Pro wide receiver, there is plenty of speculation, rumors and reports about what's to come, and what the market looks like.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams has a list of teams he is looking to play for after a trade. While the Raiders are open to meeting his request for a trade, they aren't guaranteeing him a trade to the team of his choice. However, if they do look at his list, it'll include the Steelers, says Rapoport.
"The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing," Rapoport writes.
The Steelers were in on Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers all summer, which makes them an easy candidate for Adams. It may come down to if they're willing to provide Las Vegas the best offer, and if they're willing to work with his contract to try and find a new deal after the trade.
Right now, Pittsburgh is exploring their options with Adams, and have been in contact with the Raiders since he requested the trade. And with things heating up, their position is fluid as they try to land the All-Pro
