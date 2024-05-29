Steelers WR Trade Called Into Question
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made some bold moves this offseason, overhauling their offense across several positions. One of their biggest decisions was trading the incredibly talented receiver Diontae Johnson. Entering the final year of his contract and dropping down the depth chart due to the emergence of George Pickens, the Steelers opted to move on from Johnson.
In return, the Steelers acquired veteran cornerback help behind Joey Porter Jr. They brought in Donte Jackson, a physical corner with above average ball defending skills. He's been stricken with the injury bug the past few seasons and was in line for a fresh start and attempt to re-ignite his career. That's exactly what he'll get in Pittsburgh.
And while those closer to the team weren't too surprised or distressed by the move, many outside the organization were left scratching their heads at the decision to trade Johnson. His reputation is still high around the league, with multiple 1,000 yard seasons and an athleticism that many teams pine for. So when evaluating the league team by team, Fansided called the trade the Steelers' most baffling offseason decision.
"With so much change at the QB position, the Steelers should have done everything possible to keep a talented offense as strong as possible. That’s not what happened when the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. In return, they got cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap," FanSided wrote.
With the turnover at the quarterback position, many were of the same opinion Fansided has. Johnson is a proven commodity in the NFL, and the Steelers are trying to improve an offense that finished with the sixth lowest passing yards in the league. They'll now have to rely on more production from Pickens and newcomes like Van Jefferson and rookie Roman Wilson.
While the move adds depth to the secondary and allowed the Steelers to get something in return for Johnson, there is plenty of criticism surrounding the decision. So much so, that some think this move was the Steelers' worst and most baffling move of the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Contract Details Revealed For Steelers New RB
- Steelers Joey Porter Jr. Believes He's Best In NFL
- Steelers Rival Unretiring For NFL Comeback
- Steelers Who Could Make First Pro Bowl
- Steelers' George Pickens Details Next Step in Stardom