Steelers Have Injury to Watch Before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the 2025 regular season as they get ready for a Week 1 bout with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.
Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) did not participate on Wednesday while outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity.
Harmon's status comes as no surprise after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out the first-round pick during his press conference on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old sprained his MCL early in the team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on August 21. The injury initially looked like it could've kept Harmon out long-term, as he was carted off the field, and there was some thought that Pittsburgh would place him on injured reserve to begin the campaign even after his diagnosis was revealed.
He avoided that fate and remained on the 53-man roster, however, while another pair of rookies in Will Howard and Donte Kent hit IR with return designations.
Harmon is still listed as a starter on Pittsburgh's depth chart next to Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, though he won't fill those duties this weekend. Instead, the team will turn to the likes of fellow rookie Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale and Logan Lee, among others, in his absence vs. New York.
Tomlin also noted that Herbig was questionable for Sunday's bout with an injury that he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16.
The 23-year-old has racked up 8 1/2 sacks over 30 games in his career thus far, though he missed four games during the 2024 campaign due to a separate hamstring ailment.
Trice was placed on IR during final roster cuts on August 26, but his 21-day return window has already been opened up by the Steelers.
The 25-year-old has been hit hard by the injury bug during his time in the NFL. A seventh-round pick out of Purdue in 2023, Trice missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp.
He returned last year, though he only appeared in six contests while battling through a hamstring injury.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!