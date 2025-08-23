Steelers Named Landing Spot for Former First-Round QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback this season in Aaron Rodgers. But across the league, tough decisions are getting made, with surprising names being sent to the bench - or sent packing. And in Indianapolis, the Colts could be looking to part ways with a former top-five pick.
This season, Indianapolis will ride behind Daniel Jones at quarterback, benching former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson. The 23-year-old has yet to pan out in the NFL, but holds plenty of upside as a more raw talent.
If the Colts don't see a future with him, they could chose to move on while he still holds some value, and former NFL player Chris Canty believes the Steelers are the perfect landing spot.
"I like the Pittsburgh Steelers," Canty said on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike. "Trade a draft pick for him, stash him, see what ends up happening. He can be a part of your quarterback room going forward. Now, do I think he's gonna be their franchise guy? No, I don't. But he can be a bridge for whatever is next for the Steelers, after Aaron Rodgers."
Richardsons has a 50.6% completion percentage in the NFL, throwing 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also rushed for 10 touchdowns.
The Steelers believe they have a backup quarterback in Mason Rudolph, but after an unimpressive preseason, the team may have decisions to make. Skylar Thompson impressed enough to be considered for the backup job, but if either are thought to be expendable, Richardson adds much more upside than either of their current options.
Pittsburgh has already done this before. They traded for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, making him the backup to Russell Wilson. The team eventually had to start Fields while Wilson was injured, and helping him go 4-2 as a starter. He then signed with the New York Jets this offseason to become their next franchise passer.
So, maybe the Steelers have the ability to turn these struggling quarterbacks around. It doesn't always work, as Mitch Trubisky never panned out, and first-round pick Kenny Pickett only played two seasons before being traded.
If they do feel the value is there, though, and the price is right, they could add another young option to their room. And next season, they'd have Richardson, 2025 rookie Will Howard and an assumed first-round pick competing for a starting job.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!