Steelers List Five Players on Initial Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report leading into their Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Quarterback Russell Wilson remained limited with a calf injury on Wednesday, setting up Justin Fields for his third-consecutive start to open the season.
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that the team is in somewhat of a holding pattern with Wilson, as his status remains the same as a week ago.
"Really, we're kind of in the same posture as we were in last week with Russ," Tomlin said. "As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice, and so we're readying a plan that features Justin and his readiness."
Wilson has been inactive and served as the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback for the team's first two games. He initially popped up on the report on Sept. 5, just days before Pittsburgh was set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, though he's dealt with the injury to some extent since the beginning of training camp.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo joined the team for warm-ups for the first time since going down with a pectoral injury on Aug. 28. He did not practice (DNP), but it was a promising sign for the veteran, who Tomlin previously had mentioned was closing in on a return.
"Isaac might be closer to a return," Tomlin said. "We won't speculate, we'll just simply continue to ready the guys that are available until we get an understanding that he is available, and that's often times dictated by the level of participation and the quality of that participation in practice. We'll see what the week holds in terms of him, but he is getting close, and so it's good to follow his participation during the course of the week."
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was limited with an ankle injury that he suffered at the beginning of camp. He was a full participant to begin last week before being downgraded to limited just ahead of the Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which he was ultimately ruled out for.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt did not practice due to a knee injury he suffered against the Broncos. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was limited with a knee injury as well.
Running back Najee Harris and edge rusher T.J. Watt both were out of practice for rest, and there is no concern about their availability on Sunday.