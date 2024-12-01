Steelers Lose Starting LB for Bengals Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), offensive lineman Max Scharping, wide receiver Scott Miller, quarterback Kyle Allen and running back Jonathan Ward will be inactive for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Highsmith will sit for a third-straight contest after spraining his ankle late in the fourth quarter of a Week 10 bout against the Washington Commanders.
He returned to practice for the first time since going down with his injury this week, registering as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday, which sparked some optimism about a potential return.
Highsmith was ultimately listed as "doubtful" on Pittsburgh's final report of the week, however, which set his status as an inactive into motion.
The 27-year-old has posted three sacks and 19 total tackles over six games this season. Highsmith has run into some poor injury luck in the fifth year of his NFL career, having previously missed three contests due to a groin injury he sustained vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Scharping has only appeared on the field for one snap, which came on special teams, as a member of the Steelers since they signed him off of the Commanders' practice squad at the beginning of October. He played for the Bengals in both 2022 and 2023, but he won't have a chance at a revenge game on Sunday.
Allen was last active in Week 8 against the New York Giants while Justin Fields dealt with a hamstring injury. With both Russell Wilson and Fields entrenched in their roles as the starter and backup at the quarterback position, respectively, Allen should continue to serve as the emergency No. 3 option moving forward.
Miller has logged just eight total snaps and been inactive three times since Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye, which coincides with the team's addition of Mike Williams at the trade deadline as well as the return of Ben Skowronek from the reserve/injured list.
Ward has 69 total reps to his name this season, 10 of which have come on offense. With Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson healthy after missing some time with injuries, plus a shortage of playing time available on special teams, Ward doesn't have much of a path onto the game day roster at the moment.
