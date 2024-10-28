Steelers Make Justin Fields QB3 After Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that quarterback Justin Fields (hamstring), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), center Zach Frazier (ankle) and cornerback C.J. Henderson will all be inactive for the team's Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants in Week 8.
Fields suffered his injury in practice during the latter stages of the week, leading Pittsburgh to add him to its injury report as questionable for tonight's game. There was some initial concern about the severity of his condition, though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he circumvented a long-term absence and was planning on going through warm-ups to determine his availability.
Both Fields and the Steelers decided to play things safe, however, as the 25-year-old signal caller will not suit up against the Giants. He'll have the Week 9 bye to recuperate before the team reconvenes for the remainder of the season. In the meantime, Fields will serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen.
Patterson was downgraded to out on Sunday morning after practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week. He has not played since going down against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
Herbig has yet to play or participate in practice after sustaining his injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. There's been a shortage of updates on his current status, so it's unclear when exactly he'll work his way back onto the field for Pittsburgh.
Frazier is in a similar boat, as he has not partook in any activities with the Steelers since departing their Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
After residing on the Steelers' practice squad for nearly a month, Henderson signed to the 53-man roster early last week. With Donte Jackson active despite suffering a shoulder injury against the New York Jets in Week 7, though, there simply isn't much room or playing time to dish out to the former first-round pick at this point in time.
