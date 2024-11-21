Steelers Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have set outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scott Miller, offensive guard Max Scharping and running back Jonathan Ward as their inactives for Thursday night's contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Highsmith has not participated in practice or appeared in a game since sustaining his injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of his second lengthy absence of the season, as he did not play from Weeks 4 through 6 after going down with a groin injury versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Highsmith has profiled as one of the NFL's most impactful edge rushers this year when healthy, posting three sacks and 24 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Allen will take on No. 3 emergency quarterback duties for a third-straight week behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Justin Fields. He was last active for a Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants while Fields was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Miller was inactive for the first team all year against the Commanders, though was back on the game day roster for the Steelers' Week 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He tied a season-low on seven offensive reps in that contest, however, and he's seemed to have fallen out of favor with both Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek in the fold.
Ward has been in limbo all season, being signed and released on numerous occasions thus far. He was promoted to the active roster last week while Jaylen Warren dealt with a back injury, but was ultimately ruled inactive. It'll be the same story for Ward this time around, who has registered 69 total snaps on the campaign.
After signing to the Steelers' active roster from the Commanders' practice squad on Oct. 1, Scharping has logged just one snap. He's become a regular on Pittsburgh's inactive report, and there isn't much of an avenue towards a real role with the team at this moment in time.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!