Steelers Waive WR With Injury Settlement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived wide receiver Keilahn Harris with an injury settlement, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The nature of his injury is still unkown.
Wilson reported last week that the Steelers had waived Harris with an injury after signing him to a reserve/futures deal following a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last January. Now the injury settlement has been reached, officially ending Harris' time with the Steelers.
Harris, a product of Division II power Oklahoma Baptist University, entered the league as an undrafted free agent off the strength of his versaility as a kick returner and pass-catcher. He spent last summer as a member of the Atlanta Falcons' organization and even finished third on the team in receiving yards during the preseason.
But at the end of the year, Harris was a free agent again and he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers following their Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Helmet Taken Off During Practice
- Contract Details Revealed for Steelers New RB
- Steelers Joey Porter Jr. Believes He's Best In NFL
- Steelers Rival Unretiring For NFL Comeback
- Steelers Who Could Make First Pro Bowl