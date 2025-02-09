Two Former Steelers Starters Could Win Super Bowl LIX
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to win a playoff game for the eighth-straight season, making their regular season performances all for naught.
That being said, there are still Pittsburgh connections in the Super Bowl. Once the championship round was set, there were going to be former Steelers in the Big Game regardless of the outcomes of the games.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, one of their wide receivers is former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Smith-Schuster joined the Steelers after being selected by them in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, going on to be a force within the offense.
He became the youngest player to reach 1,500 yards, a record he still holds. Smith-Schuster was also the first offensive player to have two or more touchdowns of 97 yards or more, which is simultaneously the longest in Steelers history.
The USC product joined the Chiefs in 2022, winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles with them that year. He then signed with the Patriots for the 2023 season before returning to the Chiefs again this year.
Smith-Schuster played a limited role this season, catching 17 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Eagles, Kenny Pickett will serve as the backup quarterback to starter Jalen Hurts in this Super Bowl.
Pickett's tenure with the Steelers was marred with confusion and disappointment, and his trade to the Eagles last March ended his time with the team after just two seasons. Pickett was recently asked about the Steelers, and has emphasized his focus on the present rather than the past.
Pickett played in five regular season games this year, completing 25 of 42 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also kneeled the ball to send the Eagles to the Super Bowl in their NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders.
