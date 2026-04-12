Former Steelers OC Takes Over UFL Team After Head Coach’s Arrest

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is back in the head coaching headset, leading the UFL's Columbus Aviators in Week 3 against the Dallas Renegades.

Haley was named the interim head coach of the Aviators after head coach Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested in Texas for driving while intoxicated. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the news on X. Haley was the team's offensive coordinator through the first two games of the season, both of which were losses.

UFL Columbus Aviators HC Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested in Texas for DUI.



With a game on Sunday, the UFL announced that OC Todd Haley will serve as interim HC. pic.twitter.com/yW4n3LKCFK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2026

Haley, 59, was the Steelers' offensive coordinator from 2012-2017. An Upper St. Clair native, Haley was welcomed back to the city after working his way through the NFL coaching ranks, eventually finding himself the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011. After his time in Pittsburgh, he spent one more year in the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

When he was hired by the Steelers, it marked the first offensive coordinator to be hired from outside of the orgnization in 13 years.

During his run as OC in Pittsburgh, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named a Pro Bowler four of his six times, and led the league in passing yards in 2014 with 4,952 yards.

Not Haley's First Time as a Head Coach

This won't mark the first time Haley has been a head coach in his career, including the UFL. Outside of his three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Haley was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits of the UFSL in 2022 and the Memphis Showboats in 2023. He went 4-6 in Tampa Bay and 5-5 with the Showboats.

In 2010, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a playoff appearance by going 10-6 and winning the AFC West.

It's unknown what the future holds for the Aviators, Ginn Jr. or Haley at this point. With the arrest of Ginn happening on Saturday, just one day before the game, Haley will be thrust into the role last minute. Whether or not he'll remain in the position will be a decision the franchise makes at a later date.

For now, it's an opportunity for Haley to continue his coaching career and try to redeem two tough years coaching spring leagues.

He'll have a tough stretch to start with Columbus playing the Renegades in back-to-back weeks. Dallas has outscored their opponents 67-32 through two weeks of the regular season, and looks like the UFL's most explosive team early in the year.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!