Steelers Add Familiar Face for Chargers Game
Shortly after signing to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, which marks his second stint with the team, this linebacker has been elevated ahead of a Week 10 primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Steelers have announced that Mark Robinson, who they selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will be available at SoFi Stadium as a special teams specialist who could also help out on defense in a pinch.
Robinson's History with Steelers
Robinson appeared in four games as a rookie for the Steelers before playing in all 34 of their regular season contests across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. During that timeframe, he started two games on defense and posted 36 tackles to go alongside three forced fumbles while receiving 603 snaps on special teams.
The 26-year-old was let go by the Steelers ahead of roster cuts back in August while entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he proceeded to sign to the New England Patriots' practice squad. He suited up for three games with the team this season and put up three tackles while logging 37 special teams reps.
The New York Jets later signed Robinson to their 53-man roster from New England's practice squad on September 23, and he garnered 58 special teams snaps over three contests with them before being waived on October 18. He became a free agent as a result, which allowed him to return to Pittsburgh.
How Robinson Can Help Steelers
With Cole Holcomb out for a second-consecutive game due to an illness, there's a path towards playing time for Robinson against the Chargers should he be active.
Pittsburgh's starting inside linebackers in Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are both healthy, as is Malik Harrison, meaning Robinson likely won't see the field on defense.
Considering Holcomb has become a stalwart on special teams for the Steelers this year, evidenced by the fact that he's played 38 percent of the team's snaps in that facet of the game when available, Robinson could help pick up the slack since the former will be sidelined this week.
For the Patriots and Jets this season, Robinson has seen a pretty equal split between his time on the kick coverage and return unit with 26 and 21 snaps, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. The same went for his work on the punt return and coverage units with 25 and 23 reps, respectively.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!