Steelers Rookie QB Drawing Massive Comparisons: Next Josh Allen?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers landed a possible future starting quarterback in Will Howard, selecting him with the 185th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite his fall down draft boards, people have begun to have optimism about the Pennsylvania-born quarterback. Whether this is due to him simply joining the Steelers is yet to be seen, but the lack of competition at the position for the Steelers could provide a good situation for playing time for the quarterback.
One person who had praise for him before he was selected by the Steelers was former NFL head coach and current Barstool personality Jon Gruden. Gruden ran his QB Class show for another draft cycle, where he interviews the quarterback class and asks them both life and football related questions. Gruden, who spent 15 seasons as an NFL head coach, was particularly impressed with Howard, his team success in college, and his work ethic.
"How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 QB in the draft?" Gruden said. "Didn't you win the national title? What do you gotta do? He's 6-5, he's like a young Josh Allen."
Despite Gruden's comments, Howard was not seen as the top quarterback in the class, with that honor going to Miami's Cam Ward. But if Howard turns into Josh Allen, it's hard to imagine he's not the best in the class years down the road.
If the Steelers are able to get anything remotely similar to Josh Allen out of Howard, they will be elated. Howard's arm strength is undeniable, but his inclination to throw risky passes could be a major concern at the next level. That being said, similar things were said about Allen coming out of college, but to a much smaller degree. Age also presents a concern, as Howard will turn 24 in September of his rookie campaign with the team.
Only time will tell if Howard is the future in Pittsburgh, but the praise for a former long-time head coach at the NFL level is certainly encouraging.
