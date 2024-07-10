Former Texans' Star JJ Watt Wows Fans with Football-Ready Physique in Latest Post
Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt retired after the 2022 NFL season. Still, the 35-year-old hasn't stopped working on his body -- and he didn't even rule out a return to the gridiron.
While Watt is still working on his second act as a media member, he's stayed in football shape, posting a shocking photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing he'd be able to wreak havoc in the backfield if need be.
As of now, NFL quarterbacks don't need to fear Watt getting past the offensive line and getting their jerseys dirty. They might keep an eye on his workouts and physique, though, as Watt hasn't ruled out a return to the Texans if they need his help to get over the hump during C.J. Stroud's sophomore season.
The 12-year pro won Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions, but he still seems suited to be an elite pass-rusher. On May 4, Watt kept the door open to a return, though it doesn't seem likely.
“I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy, playing great,” Watt said. “I told DeMeco [Ryans] last year: I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it. But if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training.”
Watt wrapped up his playing career with 114.5 sacks, ranking No. 34 in the league. He retired at 33 years old as a member of the Arizona Cardinals while at the top of his game, leaving everyone to believe he could make a total return with maximum production if need be.
After hitting the broadcast booth in 2023, it seems Watt can get comfortable in the air-conditioned booth as the Texans have two-star defensive ends in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
Still, in the case the Texans need him, knowing he's one call from Ryans away from a return is comforting.
