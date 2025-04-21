Texans Daily

Adam Schefter Links Texans to Potential Draft Trade

Could the Houston Texans shake up this year's draft with a big trade?

Jared Koch

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Adam Schefter talks on a set before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Adam Schefter talks on a set before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have shown no reservations to be aggressive and opportunistic throughout the motions of this year's NFL offseason.

Whether it be deciding to ship out All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil, acquire Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson, or trade for new pass-catching talent in Christian Kirk, the Texans have been nothing short of active in recent weeks in building up their aspired talent for next season.

And when asking ESPN insider Adam Schefter, it seems he doesn't expect that aggressiveness to change from the Texans' brass during the draft.

In the days leading up to the events ensuing in Green Bay, Schefter dished on a bit of his Texans intel and their potential plans to make a trade around the board come draft time, where he seemed pretty confident in Houston hammering out a deal or two.

"No general manager seems to enjoy making draft weekend deals more than the Texans' Nick Caserio," Schefter wrote. "During the four drafts he has run, the Texans have made a remarkable 22 trades either shortly before or during the draft, including one with the Vikings on March 15 last year that netted Houston the 2025 second-round pick Caserio turned into wide receiver Stefon Diggs... During the 2023 draft, they made eight trades, including the move up for edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall. During the 2022 draft, they made seven. During the 2021 draft, they made three. If history is any guide, the Texans -- who have seven picks this year -- will be moving all around the board again this weekend."

It's far from a rarity for teams to make shifts around the board during the middle and late rounds of the draft each year, but when it comes to Nick Caserio and the Texans, you won't find an example of a year where at least a few agreements come to form across all three days.

This year presents a great opportunity for the Texans to replicate another similar outcome. Especially when looking at their four picks in the top 100, it allows Houston to have appealing assets on deck, ready to move up or down for a young impact player they covet.

Based on Schefter's prediction and what history tells us, it's not a matter of if the Texans make a trade come draft time, but when.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Swing Bold Trade With Steelers

MORE: Analyst Delivers Puzzling NFL Draft Warning for Houston Texans

MORE: Texans' NFL Draft Plans Could be Spoiled by Hated AFC Rival

MORE: Experts Stack Up Texans' Future Super Bowl Chances

MORE: Texans Showing Interest in Ascending DB

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News