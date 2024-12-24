Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South in Week 15 and right afterwards turned their attention to the best team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The lone meeting of the two in the regular season was at the center of attention in a primetime Saturday matchup, but the Texans hardly showed up to make it much of a game - ultimately falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-19.
The offense found things especially frustrating on the day as they faced off one of the better defenses in the league. While things were frustrating as Stroud was sacked twice and also picked off the same amount of times, he did throw two touchdowns.
However, the Texans' running game couldn't muster much, and, even worse, Houston lost another skill playmaker as young standout wideout Tank Dell suffered numerous season-ending injuries that likely took all the emotion away from what was happening on the field as you could see many players visibly upset by what had occured.
The Texans will have another tough test upcoming in Week 17, but lets look at how the Houston Texans offensive players graded out in their tough 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 92.1
2. QB C.J. Stroud
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 83.9
3. LG Tytus Howard
Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 68.2
5. C Jarrett Patterson
Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.0
Lowest Graded:
1. FB Andrew Beck
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck (47) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. (81) reacts after advancing the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 48.4
3. WR Xavier Hutchinson
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.6
4. RB Dameon Pierce
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans special teams return man Dameon Pierce (31) returns the opening kick off for seventy yards against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.7
5. WR Robert Woods
Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
