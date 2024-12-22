Texans Daily

Texans Have Quick Turnaround vs. Ravens for Christmas Game

The Houston Texans have little time to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Dalvin Cook (31) runs the ball against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the fourth quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are recovering for another short week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens for their Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day.

It's a rare Wednesday game in the NFL, so the Texans will only have three full days of rest before playing another playoff-caliber opponent.

Tomorrow, we’ll have to get recovery, get ready for Wednesday because it’s another big-time opponent. The Ravens are a great team. It’ll be a playoff atmosphere on Christmas Day," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said postgame.

The Texans faced an emotional loss yesterday against the Kansas City Chiefs, where wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a dislocated kneecap. The team's spirits were understandably low, but they know they have to turn the page quickly and get their focus back to where it needs to be as the Ravens come to town.

While the Texans have already clinched the AFC South and a playoff spot, playing the Ravens gives them a chance to face another postseason-bound team, and that experience could certainly pay off in the long run.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

