Texans Have Quick Turnaround vs. Ravens for Christmas Game
The Houston Texans are recovering for another short week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens for their Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day.
It's a rare Wednesday game in the NFL, so the Texans will only have three full days of rest before playing another playoff-caliber opponent.
READ MORE: Tank Dell Injury Diagnosis Shared After Texans vs. Chiefs
Tomorrow, we’ll have to get recovery, get ready for Wednesday because it’s another big-time opponent. The Ravens are a great team. It’ll be a playoff atmosphere on Christmas Day," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said postgame.
The Texans faced an emotional loss yesterday against the Kansas City Chiefs, where wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a dislocated kneecap. The team's spirits were understandably low, but they know they have to turn the page quickly and get their focus back to where it needs to be as the Ravens come to town.
While the Texans have already clinched the AFC South and a playoff spot, playing the Ravens gives them a chance to face another postseason-bound team, and that experience could certainly pay off in the long run.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
READ MORE: NFL Network Analyst Predicts Texans Defense To Show Out Against the Chiefs on GMFB
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' Tank Dell Injury Update Revealed
• Texans Have Hands Full With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
• Texans Coach Talks Tytus Howard Position Change