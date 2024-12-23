Texans Daily

Texans Face Challenge in Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Can the Houston Texans contain him?

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans, as a franchise, are very familiar with Derrick Henry from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

Henry has faced the Texans numerous times in his career and he's always been successful. Now, he'll get a chance to continue his legacy against the Texans as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Henry and his performance so far this season.

“I think Derrick has found that fountain of youth," Ryans said. "He is playing fast. He's playing physical, he is tough as ever. Looks like the old Derrick Henry, and he's low, and he's playing very powerful. He has some really long runs, long runs for touchdowns. So, he has it all, the speed, physicality, like he brings it all and the o-line is doing a really good job of giving him some nice lanes to run through. So, it's going to be a difficult match up for us when it comes to just stopping the run game, probably the best run unit we've seen all year.”

Henry, who turns 31 next month, has 1,636 rushing yards so far this season, which is second in the NFL behind Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Containing Henry is a key for the Texans' path to victory. If the Texans can keep him grounded, their chances of beating the Ravens grows.

