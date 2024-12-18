Texans Daily

Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Miami Dolphins

The best and worst-graded Houston Texans offensive players in their win over the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans needed a win in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins from NRG Stadium and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos in order to secure their second straight AFC South title.

They got both, but it wasn't without a fight as Houston barely escaped with a 20-12 win over Miami.

The Texans defense carried the day as the offense struggled to muster much of anything. Houston's offense has been questionable this season as they have had to shuffle up the offensive line almost weekly due to performance and injury but they look to have found a good fit this past week despite the poor overall offensive performance.

Houston's offense only compiled 181 yards, which in part was due to having short fields thanks to Miami turning the ball over fairly regularly, but if it weren't for Stroud finding Nico Collins twice in the endzone who knows how this game might have turned out.

The going doesn't get any easier for the Texans as they face two playoff teams before ending their regular season, so it is a bit of a sigh of relief that they were able to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15. As they move forward, the offense will look to return to their explosive ways because if they don't they could be in trouble come playoff time.

Here is how the Houston Texans offensive players graded out in their AFC South-clinching victory over the Miami Dolphins.

READ MORE: Dolphins Give Update On WR Grant DuBose Following Scary Collision Against the Texans

Highest Graded:

1. QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Strou
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles before throwing a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 80.0

2. WR Xavier Hutchinson

Xavier Hutchinso
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 72.8

3. WR Tank Dell

Tank Del
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.5

READ MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Turning Page to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

4. RG Shaq Mason

Shaq Maso
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason (69) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.2

5. RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixo
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 64.5

Lowest Graded:

1. WR Robert Woods

Robert Wood
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) makes a reception as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 42.9

READ MORE: What Will Anderson Jr. Said to Texans Fans After Dolphins Win

2. TE Dalton Shultz

Dalton Schult
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a reception during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.0

3. TE Irv Smith Jr.

Irv Smith Jr
Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 48.4

4. WR John Metchie III

John Metchie II
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) is unable to make a reception as Tennessee Titans cornerback Daryl Worley (35) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 48.7

5. LT Zach Thomas

Zach Thoma
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Zach Thomas (57) before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.5

Published
