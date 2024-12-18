Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Miami Dolphins
The Houston Texans needed a win in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins from NRG Stadium and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos in order to secure their second straight AFC South title.
They got both, but it wasn't without a fight as Houston barely escaped with a 20-12 win over Miami.
The Texans defense carried the day as the offense struggled to muster much of anything. Houston's offense has been questionable this season as they have had to shuffle up the offensive line almost weekly due to performance and injury but they look to have found a good fit this past week despite the poor overall offensive performance.
Houston's offense only compiled 181 yards, which in part was due to having short fields thanks to Miami turning the ball over fairly regularly, but if it weren't for Stroud finding Nico Collins twice in the endzone who knows how this game might have turned out.
The going doesn't get any easier for the Texans as they face two playoff teams before ending their regular season, so it is a bit of a sigh of relief that they were able to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15. As they move forward, the offense will look to return to their explosive ways because if they don't they could be in trouble come playoff time.
Here is how the Houston Texans offensive players graded out in their AFC South-clinching victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Highest Graded:
1. QB C.J. Stroud
PFF Grade: 80.0
2. WR Xavier Hutchinson
PFF Grade: 72.8
3. WR Tank Dell
PFF Grade: 68.5
4. RG Shaq Mason
PFF Grade: 68.2
5. RB Joe Mixon
PFF Grade: 64.5
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Robert Woods
PFF Grade: 42.9
2. TE Dalton Shultz
PFF Grade: 47.0
3. TE Irv Smith Jr.
PFF Grade: 48.4
4. WR John Metchie III
PFF Grade: 48.7
5. LT Zach Thomas
PFF Grade: 53.5
