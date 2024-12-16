Texans QB C.J. Stroud Happy With O-Line Changes
The Houston Texans looked a little different on the offensive line in their 20-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.
Juice Scruggs was sidelined with a foot injury, forcing Tytus Howard to move from right tackle to left guard and rookie Blake Fisher to step into the starting lineup for the first time since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke about the changes after the game and expressed gratitude.
Texans Defense Secures Win vs. Dolphins
“Yeah, I thought it went great," Stroud said. I thought with [T] Tytus [Howard] not really practicing there all week, he stepped in and did the best he could. ... But definitely think they did a great job. For Blake to step in as a young guy is amazing.”
The Texans may have to roll with these changes next week as well with Scruggs potentially sidelined for a little while longer.
The Texans face a shortened prep time for Week 16 as they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT from Arrowhead Stadium.
