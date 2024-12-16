Texans Daily

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes May Miss Texans Game

Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury for the Kansas City Chiefs just before he plays the Houston Texans.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) helps up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a tackle during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are turning the page to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, but they may not have to face former league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is considered "week-to-week" for his injury.

With the Chiefs at 13-1 and on the doorstep of clinching homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, it could be in their best interest to rest Mahomes for Week 16. Like the Texans, the Chiefs also have a short week for Week 17, playing on Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Chiefs don't have Mahomes in the lineup, backup Carson Wentz will likely draw the start. Wentz completed both of his pass attempts for 20 yards in relief of Mahomes against the Browns.

More information regarding Mahomes' status against the Texans will trickle throughout the week, but Houston may have to prepare for multiple quarterbacks when studying against the Chiefs.

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for 12 noon CT on Saturday.

