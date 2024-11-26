Texans Daily

C.J. Stroud Takes Blame for Texans Loss vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is disappointed following the team's 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Week 12.

Stroud completed 20 of 33 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Titans, and he wasn't pleased with his performance after the game.

“I've got to practice better and play better," Stroud said. "It's no secret. I haven't been playing well personally, for my standard. I have a couple good drives and plays here, but it's up and down. For me, I feel like it starts with practice and comes to the game staying focused. I've been focused. I watch as much film as anybody. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. I've got to be hard on myself and realize that games can come down to me making plays. I didn't make enough, and I gave up the ball twice today. I've got to just be better, and I know that. But I'm not going to hold my head down. I'm going to keep my chin up, chest high. I'm still a great player, but I've got to put better stuff on the field.”

Stroud will look to improve this week as the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 13.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

