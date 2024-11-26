C.J. Stroud Takes Blame for Texans Loss vs. Titans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is disappointed following the team's 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Week 12.
Stroud completed 20 of 33 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Titans, and he wasn't pleased with his performance after the game.
“I've got to practice better and play better," Stroud said. "It's no secret. I haven't been playing well personally, for my standard. I have a couple good drives and plays here, but it's up and down. For me, I feel like it starts with practice and comes to the game staying focused. I've been focused. I watch as much film as anybody. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. I've got to be hard on myself and realize that games can come down to me making plays. I didn't make enough, and I gave up the ball twice today. I've got to just be better, and I know that. But I'm not going to hold my head down. I'm going to keep my chin up, chest high. I'm still a great player, but I've got to put better stuff on the field.”
Stroud will look to improve this week as the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 13.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
