Texans Add Former Lions WR to Practice Squad
The Houston Texans have added a familiar face to their practice squad heading into Week 4.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have added veteran wide receiver Quintez Cephus to their practice squad.
Cephus, who would end up on the Texans' preseason roster before the year started, and having a solid slate of games, now finds his way back to Houston's roster via the practice squad.
Cephus has been in the league since 2020, last suiting up for a regular-season game with the Detroit Lions back in 2022, and has since bounced around to a multitude of practice squads, including the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers, and the LA Rams.
During his last season on the field for the Lions back in 2022, Cephus appeared in four games to log two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown. The 2020 fifth-round pick had his best year of production as a rookie, logging 20 receptions for nearly 350 receiving yards.
Now, Cephus gets another shot with the Texans and will join a practice squad group of receivers that already includes Jared Wayne and Josh Kelly.
The Texans also opted to make another signing leading up to Week 4 in the form of adding cornerback Zion Childress to their main roster from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, who now gets a chance to suit up for Houston's 53-man roster amid their recent injuries within the secondary.
Will Cephus get that same chance to come aboard the Texans' 53-man roster? Those odds remain to be seen. With Houston's active wide receiver core number at six, there would likely have to be an injury ahead of him to find that elevation to the gameday roster.
Recently, the Texans' health at the wide receiver position has shifted in a positive direction after facing troubles. While veteran Justin Watson was placed on IR following Week 2, Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios are both healthy after recovering from hamstring injuries, giving this offense some reinforcements in their pass-catching group moving forward.
For now, expect Cephus to remain signed onto the Texans' 16-man practice squad, but if injuries creep into the wide receiver room again, Houston could decide to roll out the veteran pass-catcher on gameday.