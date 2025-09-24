Texans Daily

Texans Sign Former Cowboys CB

The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their cornerback room.

Jared Koch

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress (48) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham (12) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress (48) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham (12) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their cornerback group heading into Week 4.

According to Jonathan Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to sign former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress to the 53-man roster.

Childress, who joined the league this season as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kentucky on the Cowboys, is originally from Houston, and now has a homecoming of sorts as he comes onto the Texans' 53-man roster for additional depth in their secondary.

The Texans' secondary has taken a few hits in recent days. That started when rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith was placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, keeping him out of the fold for at least four weeks.

Star cornerback Derek Stingley would also deal with an injury during Week 3's contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking him out in the middle of the game last weekend, and finds himself listed as day-to-day heading into Week 4.

Now, the Texans opt to make reinforcements in the form of Childress. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound defensive back has played two games for the Cowboys this season since being on their practice squad and a two-time gameday elevation, and now heads to the other side of the state to suit up for Houston, this time with a traditional roster spot.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) looks on during the review of a Texas
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress (11) looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In his limited two showings, Childress has logged one tackle as a piece in the special teams unit.

Childress now joins a slim cornerback room led by Stingley and Kamari Lassiter lining up on the opposite side, Jalen Pitre in the nickel, and fills in next to another depth piece, Tremon Smith, who's recently seen his defensive snap count on the rise amid the absence of Jaylin Smith.

That makes for four total names in the Texans' cornerback room ahead of Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans. There's a world where Houston decides to elevate a pair of practice squad defensive backs as they did vs. the Jaguars in Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross to fill out their depth further, but that'll be sorted out closer to this weekend's kickoff.

More Houston Texans Content

Published |Modified
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

Home/News