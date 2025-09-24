Texans Sign Former Cowboys CB
The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their cornerback group heading into Week 4.
According to Jonathan Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to sign former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress to the 53-man roster.
Childress, who joined the league this season as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kentucky on the Cowboys, is originally from Houston, and now has a homecoming of sorts as he comes onto the Texans' 53-man roster for additional depth in their secondary.
The Texans' secondary has taken a few hits in recent days. That started when rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith was placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, keeping him out of the fold for at least four weeks.
Star cornerback Derek Stingley would also deal with an injury during Week 3's contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking him out in the middle of the game last weekend, and finds himself listed as day-to-day heading into Week 4.
Now, the Texans opt to make reinforcements in the form of Childress. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound defensive back has played two games for the Cowboys this season since being on their practice squad and a two-time gameday elevation, and now heads to the other side of the state to suit up for Houston, this time with a traditional roster spot.
In his limited two showings, Childress has logged one tackle as a piece in the special teams unit.
Childress now joins a slim cornerback room led by Stingley and Kamari Lassiter lining up on the opposite side, Jalen Pitre in the nickel, and fills in next to another depth piece, Tremon Smith, who's recently seen his defensive snap count on the rise amid the absence of Jaylin Smith.
That makes for four total names in the Texans' cornerback room ahead of Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans. There's a world where Houston decides to elevate a pair of practice squad defensive backs as they did vs. the Jaguars in Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross to fill out their depth further, but that'll be sorted out closer to this weekend's kickoff.