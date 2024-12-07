Who's Texans' Best Offensive Player?

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans have several stars on offense.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrate after a touchdown by wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are loaded on the offensive side of the ball with stars.

From quarterback C.J. Stroud to running back Joe Mixon and receivers Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the Texans are absolutely loaded on the offensive side of the ball.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans shared in a recent press conference that one player stands out above the rest.

“Nico has been everything to our offenses production," Ryans said. "He has been our best player on offense. When he is out there teams have to account for him, whether that is putting two guys on him to open up other things underneath. With Nico, even if guys are accounted for, he can still make plays. ... I am a huge fan of Nico what he has done. He has been one of the best receivers in the league this year.”

Despite missing five games, Collins has 49 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns, meaning he averages 104 yards per game. That pace would give him over 1,200 yards by the end of the season.

Collins and the Texans return to action in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

